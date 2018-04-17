The RCMP has released a photo of a cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield after a shootout with a stolen taxi near North Battleford over the weekend.

The cab was stolen from Regina on Friday morning, and the 34-year-old driver suffered from life threatening stab wounds.

Regina Cabs said Monday that the driver remained in hospital and is recovering from surgery.

The suspects fled the scene in the stolen Dodge Caravan, and the cab wasn’t spotted again until around 11:30 on Saturday morning when police received a report about a gas theft from a gas station in Lashburn, Sask.

Police tracked the cab to Highway 16, but say the driver wouldn’t stop. Someone inside the van pointed a gun at police, and police say they discharged a firearm at the vehicle.

The RCMP cruiser struck the van, and it was forced into the ditch. At that point, police say a gun was pointed at officers for a second time, so an officer discharged a firearm again.

A man and a woman inside the cab were arrested at the scene with the help of a police dog.

Tristan Pinder, 19, of Elk Point, Alta. and Verena Petruka, 30, of Melville, Sask. have been charged with possession of stolen property, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, discharge of a firearm with intent and assaulting a police officer.

No officers were hurt as a result of the incident, but police say Petruka was treated for injuries that resulted from the police dog.

A spokesperson from the RCMP tells CTV News that they can’t confirm the number of shots that were fired during the exchange. The photo of the police cruiser released by Mounties shows two shots in the front windshield.

Regina police say additional charges are pending against the pair.