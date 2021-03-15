Advertisement
RCMP charge man in death of Cote First Nation toddler
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 4:22PM CST
REGINA -- RCMP have charged a 23-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a one-year-old from the Cote First Nation.
One-year-old Lorenzo Cote died on Nov. 21, 2020. Waylon Hilliard Severight of the Cote First Nation was arrested and charged Friday, following a RCMP investigation.
Police say Severight was known to Cote.
Severight appeared in court Monday morning. He will make his second appearance April 8.