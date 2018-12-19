

CTV Regina





The RCMP has confirmed human remains found over the weekend near Fort Qu’Appelle belong to missing man Gary Pelletier.

Pelletier, 68, was last seen in October.

On Tuesday, the RCMP said it had found human remains that they believed to belong to the missing man.

An autopsy confirmed Pelletier’s identity.

Police say his family has been notified and they don’t believe there is any foul play involved in Pelletier’s death.