RCMP Const. Shelby Patton remembered one year after death
Sunday marked one year since the death of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton, who was killed while on-duty with the Indian Head detachment.
Saskatchewan RCMP acknowledged the day on social media.
"Today [Sunday] we'll take time to remember him and honour his courage, bravery, service and sacrifice," RCMP said in a tweet.
Adding, "he touched the lives of many and will be forever missed."
A memorial unveiling ceremony took place on Sunday at the Wolseley, Sask. courthouse grounds.
Patton, 26, was killed after stopping an alleged stolen truck in the town of Wolseley on June 12, 2021.
He was struck by the vehicle and died on the scene.
