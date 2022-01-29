RCMP continue investigation after a man died in Dubuc shooting

A 47-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Dubuc Friday night.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the incident happened in a home at around midnight.

According to a news, elements of the Esterhazy RCMP, Sask. RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services are investigating.

RCMP believes there is no risk to the public at this time.

Residents of Dubuc are expected to see an increased police presence in the coming days.