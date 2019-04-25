

CTV Regina





An RCMP dive team is currently working to recover the body of a man who fell into the Assiniboine River.

Ernest Severight, a father of four from Cote First Nation, fell into the river on Tuesday evening, his family told CTV News.

The RCMP said officers were called to the shores of the river at the Kamsack Golf Course. A 44-year-old woman was trying to rescue Severight, 30, who was hanging from a log at the dam. Emergency crews and bystanders tried to save Severight, police said.

Police were able to rescue the woman when she fell in the water, but say rescuers lost sight of Severight when he landed in the river. The RCMP says Severight is believed to be dead and lost in the turbulence by the dam.

Around eight of his family members are watching the recovery efforts.