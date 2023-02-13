RCMP explains lack of emergency alert in Esterhazy area killing

Saskatchewan RCMP provided updates to an ongoing investigation and revealed why a murder in rural Saskatchewan didn't lead to a wide-scale emergency alert.

In an email late Monday afternoon, Saskatchewan RCMP said it had “received several inquiries related to emergency alerting,” connected to the murder of a man who lived at a home in the Rural Municipality of Fertile Belt in the early morning hours of Feb. 10.

The three suspects connected to the incident are still at large.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP’s decision to issue a civil emergency alert for a dangerous person is situationally based. Not every homicide or serious investigation will result in an emergency alert being issued,” the statement read.

“Specific criteria – like that for an AMBER Alert – are challenging to define, because every situation and investigation is unique and varies greatly. Generally speaking, investigators will consider if there is an imminent ability, intent and means for someone to cause serious/significant bodily harm or death to others.”

RCMP explained further that officers assessed the situation and chose to inform residents in the immediate area in person.

“Specific suspect information nor vehicle descriptions were available. Given these factors, we have to consider: where would an emergency alert be issued and what would we ask the public to look for? Police officers physically attended individual residences in the vicinity of this incident shortly after it occurred to confirm the wellbeing of others in the area and notify them about the incident,” the statement read.

RCMP added that the news release was shared at 8:23 a.m. on Feb. 10, roughly just over four hours after the incident occurred.

In Monday’s update, RCMP said the woman who was injured in the incident has been released from hospital. The victim was identified as a 34-year-old man from the RM of Fertile Belt.

When CTV News approached the site of the killing on Monday, the charred outline of a vehicle could be seen just a short distance from the home. The vehicle was allegedly set on fire by the suspects following the break and enter.

CTV News reached out to the town offices of Stockholm and Esterhazy on Monday. Both offices declined to comment. The Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Fertile Belt, Oliver Pask said RCMP has not given him, personally, any information at all relating to the incident.

CTV News also reached out to the Chiefs of Ochapowace, Kahkewistahaw and Cowessess First Nations for comment. None were available by the time of publication.

RCMP said the investigation into the murder will continue. If any member of the public has information relating to the incident, they are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sketches of the suspects were released to the public on Feb. 12.