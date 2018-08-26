Moosomin RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating a missing 14 year-old boy.

Treston Minty was last seen at his home in Fleming, on Sunday morning at 2:00 a.m.

RCMP have been in contact with Minty's friends and family but he has not been seen or heard from. According to officials it is unusual for Minty to not be in contact with friends and family.

He may be in either Manitoba or Alberta.

Minty is described as slim with brown hair and eyes, and looks very young for his age. Some family members have said he looks to be closer to 10 years-old than 14.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded flannel shirt, grey jogging pants and runners. Investigators say he may have a yellow female style mountain bike in his possession.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Treston Minty is asked to contact Moosomin RCMP at 306-435-3361.