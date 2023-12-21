REGINA
Regina

    • RCMP investigating after vehicle crashes into Yorkton business

    A Goode Upholstery Ltd was forced to board up part of its store front following a multi vehicle crash near the business. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News) A Goode Upholstery Ltd was forced to board up part of its store front following a multi vehicle crash near the business. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News)
    YORKTON, SASK -

    RCMP in Yorkton are investigating after a crash involving two vehicles left a local business missing a front window.

    The crash occurred on Dec. 20 around 1:30 p.m., near Smith Street and Betts Avenue.

    The collision resulted in one of the vehicles colliding into local business A Goode Upholstery, damaging one of the store’s front windows.

    As a result, the shop has boarded up half of its store front.

    RCMP Saskatchewan reported that no one was hurt and that an investigation into the collision is ongoing.

