RCMP investigating after vehicle crashes into Yorkton business

YORKTON, SASK -

RCMP in Yorkton are investigating after a crash involving two vehicles left a local business missing a front window.

The crash occurred on Dec. 20 around 1:30 p.m., near Smith Street and Betts Avenue.

The collision resulted in one of the vehicles colliding into local business A Goode Upholstery, damaging one of the store’s front windows.

As a result, the shop has boarded up half of its store front.

RCMP Saskatchewan reported that no one was hurt and that an investigation into the collision is ongoing.