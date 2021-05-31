REGINA -- Kamsack RCMP is investing a fatal single vehicle rollover that happened in a ditch near Highway 8.

On Monday around 1:58 a.m., police were responding to a different call when they came across a damaged vehicle in the ditch. RCMP said the vehicle looked like it had rolled several times.

The victim is a 29-year-old woman from Canora. RCMP said she was ejected from the vehicle. EMS who were on scene declared her dead.

Her family has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.