RCMP investigating murder on Sask. First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a murder that took place on The Key First Nation, Sask., early Sunday morning.

Kamsack RCMP received a report of a firearms discharge at a home around 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

Officers found an injured man in the residence but he was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

The 51-year-old man was from The Key First Nation and his family has been notified of his death. Police described the death as “suspicious.”

RCMP said at this time, they are not releasing the victim’s name.

Initial investigation was done by Kamsack RCMP, Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Historical Crimes Unit and the Regina Provincial RCMP General Investigation Section but was taken over by Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit.

Anyone who has any information that would assist in the investigation are asked to contact Kamsack RCMP at 306-542-5560, your local police service, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.