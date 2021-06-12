REGINA -- Two suspects were arrested in relation to a serious crash investigation in the areas surrounding Wolseley and Francis, Sask. on Saturday morning, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

In a release, RCMP said residents in the two communities will see an increased police presence in the area throughout the day, as officers continue the investigation.

“Residents are asked to respect all direction given by officers in the area,” RCMP said.

Police were searching for suspects in connection to a serious crash which occurred on Saturday morning. The two suspects were arrested shortly before 10 a.m., RCMP said.

No further details were given, but RCMP said updates will be provided as soon as they are available.