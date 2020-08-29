REGINA -- RCMP is investigating a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Moose Jaw.

In a release, RCMP said crews attended the scene 10 km east of Moose Jaw, around 4:30 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were blocked while police investigate. There is no time frame for completion available.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and plan alternate routes. A detour will be in place while the lanes remain closed.