RCMP investigating suspicious death 'involving firearm' near Esterhazy following break in

RCMP are investigating what they said is a suspicious death involving a firearm after a man’s body was located in a residence about 20 kilometres south of Esterhazy and Stockholm, Sask., Friday morning.

According to a news release from RCMP, shortly after 4 a.m. police were called to the scene.

Initial investigation determined that three men broke into a residence, the release said.

RCMP said a woman was also found injured and transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspects stole at least one firearm and a vehicle before fleeing the scene, RCMP said.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned on a nearby grid road.

“We do not have any descriptors or other information to provide to the public at this time. The investigation is in its initial stages and is currently active and ongoing. We ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information to police immediately by calling 911 or your local RCMP detachment or police service,” RCMP said in the release.

RCMP also said it is expected a police prescence will continue in the Stockholm and Esterhazy areas through the next day in relation to the investigation.

Esterhazy, Sask. is about 200 kilometres east of Regina.