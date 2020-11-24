CANORA, SASK. -- RCMP continue to investigate the death of an infant in Canora.

The Mounties were called to a residence on the 200 block of Northern Ave. just after 1:00am, on Nov. 21.

Police received the call for of a one-year-old boy requiring urgent medical attention. Both RCMP and EMS tried to resuscitate the infant but were unsuccessful.

Based on the injuries sustained by the infant, major crimes was called in to take over the investigation.

An autopsy took place in Saskatoon on Tuesday and police remain at the home.

Saskatchewan RCMP MCU-S continue to investigate with assistance from RCMP detachments in Canora, Kamsack, and Yorkton; the Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Section; the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service; Yorkton Child and Family Services and an RCMP investigator from the Regina Children's Justice Centre.