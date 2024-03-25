RCMP investigation ongoing near Neudorf, Sask. people asked to avoid area

RCMP say an ongoing investigation near the community of Neudorf, Sask. is taking place and people in the area may notice an increased police presence.

RCMP said people are being asked to avoid the areas where officers are present and to follow any police direction provided.

Updates will be provided on the investigation as soon as possible, RCMP said, adding that there is no imminent risk to public safety in the area.

Neudorf, Sask. is located about 37 kilometres southwest of Melville.

-- This is a developing story. More details to come when available.