

CTV Regina





A man and woman believed to be suspects in the Regina cab driver stabbing are in police custody following a chase and shootout, according to RCMP.

On Saturday around 11:30 a.m., RCMP received a complaint of theft from a gas station in Lashburn, Sask.

RCMP said the vehicle involved was a black taxi cab van, which matched the description of a cab stolen in Regina on Friday.

The cab’s 34-year-old driver was stabbed with potentially life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police located the taxi van on Highway 16, but the van wouldn’t stop driving.

Officers chased the van eastbound, where the cab finally stopped west of Demas.

Someone from the van discharged a firearm, resulting in an RCMP member to also discharge a firearm, RCMP said in a press release.

The RCMP vehicle struck the van, then the van got stuck in the ditch.

A gun was then pointed towards an RCMP member, so an officer fired their gun again.

With the help of police dog services, the man and woman were then arrested. The woman was treated for minor injuries caused by the dog.

No officers were injured.

RCMP has yet to lay charges. The investigation remains ongoing.