REGINA -- The RCMP issued a nearly $1,000 ticket to a driver going more than twice the speed limit on a grid road near Balgonie.

In a tweet, the RCMP said the driver was travelling 124 kilometres an hour on a 60 kilometres an hour road south of Balgonie.

The driver was issued a $995 ticket, and had their vehicle impounded.

1/2 Recently one of our officers with Regina CTSS caught the driver of this vehicle speeding down a grid road south of Balgonie doing 124km/h in a 60km/h zone. The vehicle was impounded and the driver got a $955 ticket. pic.twitter.com/7aDxa6hvHR — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) November 19, 2019

The RCMP is reminding drivers that speed limits are in effect on grid roads.

"They're there for a reason – for your safety and the safety of others," the tweet read.