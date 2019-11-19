RCMP issue nearly $1,000 ticket to driver going double speed limit on grid road
The RCMP arrested a driver travelling more than double the speed limit near Balgonie (Twitter: RCMP Saskatchewan)
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 3:17PM CST
REGINA -- The RCMP issued a nearly $1,000 ticket to a driver going more than twice the speed limit on a grid road near Balgonie.
In a tweet, the RCMP said the driver was travelling 124 kilometres an hour on a 60 kilometres an hour road south of Balgonie.
The driver was issued a $995 ticket, and had their vehicle impounded.
The RCMP is reminding drivers that speed limits are in effect on grid roads.
"They're there for a reason – for your safety and the safety of others," the tweet read.