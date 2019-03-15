

CTV Regina





Melville and Yorkton RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man believed to be involved in a kidnapping that happened last July.

On July 12, a woman was kidnapped from a rural property south of Melville when a man she didn’t know came in with a gun stolen from the property.

The man demanded the woman drive him to Regina, which the victim complied with.

After the suspect left the vehicle, the woman immediately contacted police.

RCMP issued a warrant on Friday for the arrest of Alvin Lawrence Sunshine, 26, in connection with the incident.

Sunshine faces numerous charges including break and enter to commit kidnapping, use of a firearm to commit kidnapping and use of a firearm to commit robbery.

Sunshine is described as being approximately 5’8” with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.