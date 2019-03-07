

CTV Regina





The RCMP has launched a new online system to alert southern Saskatchewan residents of criminal activity in their area.

The Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network launched in Regina on Thursday.

Those who sign up for the service will receive text messages, phone calls or emails from the RCMP about any nearby criminal activity. The RCMP plans to evaluate the program before expanding to the rest of the province.

“We know that people across our province want information to help keep their family and home safe,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said in a media release. “The Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network allows people to get reliable information right from the RCMP.”

The RCMP will receive $50,000 in provincial funding to launch the new system.

Residents can sign up for the service through the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities or Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association websites.