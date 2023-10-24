REGINA
Regina

    • RCMP lay impaired driving charges against 20-year-old following fatal June rollover

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    A 20-year-old is facing multiple impaired driving charges after being involved in a fatal rollover near Gravelbourg, Sask.

    The charges stem from a single vehicle crash on June 18 on Highway 58 south of the Town of Gravelbourg. RCMP received a report of the crash at around 4:10 a.m.

    A 20-year-old man – who was a passenger in the vehicle – was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

    The driver and a second passenger were taken to hospital for further assessment.

    According to police, a continued investigation of the crash with the help of a collision reconstructionist led to Gravelbourg RCMP arresting the driver on Oct. 22.

    Saskatchewan RCMP announced the charges in a news release Tuesday. The 20-year-old accused faces four counts related to impaired driving.

    The accused will make his first appearance in provincial court in Assiniboia on Nov. 9.

