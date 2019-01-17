

Punnichy RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Gregory Dubois from Muskowekwan First Nation, who has been missing since Nov. 30.

Dubois was last seen in Punnichy, Sask. and did not return home.

Dubois is described as Indigenous, five-foot-seven, with brown short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black runners, light acid wash jeans, white t-shirt and a red Crooks & Castle sweater.

The RCMP say the investigation to this point suggests that Dubois has been seen in the northwest part of Regina.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dubois is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP, their local police service or RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.