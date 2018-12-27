

CTV Regina





A Regina-based RCMP member is facing charges of forcible confinement and uttering threats, following an investigation into an incident on Dec. 10.

The incident was not reported until Dec. 18. The member was off duty when the offences happened, and has been placed on administrative duties.

The member made an appearance before a Justice of the Peace after being arrested, and has been released from custody under numerous conditions. They are scheduled to appear in provincial court on Thursday, Jan. 3.

The name of the member is not being released publicly at this time, to protect the identity of the victims.