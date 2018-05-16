

CTV Regina





A 55-year-old off-duty RCMP member has died after a single vehicle rollover near Lampman, Sask.

The rollover happened around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old, who was driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old male passenger, who is also an RCMP member, was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance for treatment.

Both men are from Estevan.

Police are now trying to determine how the rollover happened. Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Lampman is about 44 kilometres northeast of Estevan, Sask.