RCMP notify public of alleged sexual assault in Redvers

Carlyle RCMP said a teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted this past weekend at the recreation centre in Redvers, Sask.

A suspect has not been identified at this time, according to RCMP.

“At this time the investigation is in its preliminary stages and we are not releasing any information, including any details about the victim,” an RCMP release said.

“Its important for us to notify the community of Redvers and surrounding areas about this incident, even in the investigation’s initial stages, due to the serious nature of the report,” Sgt. Dallyn Holmstrom, Carlyle RCMP detachment commander said.

Holmstrom added the intent of the message is not to cause fear in the area, but rather to inform the public so family members can speak to each other about the incident.

Redvers, Sask. is about 240 kilometres southeast of Regina.