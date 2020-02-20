RCMP on scene after arresting armed man northeast of Regina
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:39AM CST Last Updated Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:41AM CST
Saskatchewan RCMP remain on scene after arresting an armed man east of Regina. (Jaden Lee Lincoln, CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP remain on scene after arresting an armed man northeast of Regina.
At around 6:20 a.m. RCMP from White Butte, Moose Jaw, Lumsden, Fort Qu’appelle and Southey responded to a report of an armed man in a vehicle north of Inland Drive.
Officers made contact with the man and set up a perimeter until additional resources arrived.
The suspect was taken in custody without incident. No one was injured.
Officers remain on scene.