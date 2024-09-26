RCMP on scene of semi, train collision near Biggar, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP are on scene of a collision involving a semi truck and a train near Biggar, Sask.

In a release sent just after 7:15 p.m. Thursday night, police say they were called to the scene on Range Road 3134, approximately one kilometre south of Highway 14 east of the town.

Local EMS and fire crews are also on scene.

No details of any injuries were provided.

The collision has blocked traffic in both directions. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while cleanup and investigation takes place.

Biggar, Sask. is located about 97 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

More details will be provided when they are available.