

CTV Regina





Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 1 at Belle Plaine, according to the White Butte RCMP.

Motorists can expect delays as the west bound lane is blocked and is being re-routed. The highway is expected to be blocked well into the day while the investigation is going on.

RCMP is asking the public to be mindful of emergency crews and vehicles if travelling in the area, due to the snowy conditions.