RCMP on scene of serious collision north of Moose Jaw

RCMP say Highway 2 is closed 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw Friday morning as crews respond to a “serious” collision.

Police said the collision occurred near Sandy Point at Buffalo Pound Lake.

RCMP said detours are in place in the area and are advising motorists to expect delays in the area.

Road closure updates can be found on the Highway Hotline, RCMP said.

No other information was provided.