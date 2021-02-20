REGINA -- Police are on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision near McLean, Sask., according to White Butte RCMP.

RCMP said the collision occurred on Highway 1, west of the town.

Motorists should expect delays for several hours on the highway, as police investigate the crash. Officers on scene are currently rerouting traffic.

No further information was given. RCMP said updates will be provided when they become available.