RCMP PTSD study probes important questions surrounding mental health

Victims of traumatic events sometimes experience PTSD, but what about those first responders who aid them?

Last week, the RCMP Academy announced the release of the first official paper of the RCMP Longitudinal PTSD Study. The document was included as a protocol paper in the Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention in Canada Journal (HPCDP Journal).

Nicholas Carleton led the study and said this extensive 10-year project is needed, especially now.

“Safety personnel were reporting that they were having difficulties before the pandemic,” Carleton explained.

“That they needed more resources that they were having mental health challenges, that they were experiencing a lot of challenges due to service, everything says that COVID made it much, much worse.”

Carleton is the scientific director for the Canadian Institute of Public Safety Research and Treatment (CIPSRT) program, as well as a professor at the University of Regina.

He explained that while the general public will suffer about five traumatic experiences in a lifetime that number can be in the thousands, especially for RCMP officers.

“You and I might be having the worst day of our life and all of a sudden first responders and public safety personnel race in to help us, and that’s fantastic for us,” he said.

“But we need to remember for them they are going to be re-exposed to that time and time again as part of their service.”

In the past, emphasis has been placed upon the physical health of officers, without the same due diligence regarding mental health.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t be prioritizing our mental wellness in the same ways and with the same daily diligence that we look at taking care of our physical health,” explained Megan McElhern, a clinical psychologist and CEO of Wayfound.

Wayfound is a clinic that specializes in PTSD for those who serve in the community. McElhern said she sees the impacts from the job on a daily basis.

She explained while some noises and triggers become second nature, there are certain triggers that never leave a responder.

“There’s never been an RCMP officer or frontline worker that I’ve ever encountered who can’t tell you all the intersections in their city where critical instances have occurred, or a particular smell that turns them off because of its reminisce to an incident they attended,” she said.

Carleton emphasises the study and paper are simply jumping off points, and that the collaboration of research and funding moving forward is vital for the future of the RCMP and other services.

“Investing in their mental health is not only the morally correct thing to do, its also good from an economic standpoint,” she explained.

“It helps with recruitment and retention, it helps to protect the people who are serving and keep working healthier and happier, longer.”