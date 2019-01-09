

While the RCMP’s Divisional Operation Communications Centre was busy in 2018, they also took a few calls that “missed the mark” in the past year.

Here is the top-10 list that RCMP Saskatchewan released on Twitter Wednesday.

Endangered species – Caller called 911 as they located two salamanders in their yard and thought they might be endangered. Everything is OK – Someone called 911 to make sure they didn’t do anything wrong and to wish the RCMP officer a Merry Christmas What’s the delay – Caller called 911 as their fast food delivery order was taking longer than they thought it should The chase is on – A concerned caller reported a donkey chasing some horses around in the field. Master chef – A dispute over how to cook pierogis ended up with the caller calling RCMP for assistance. Mysterious caller – A caller was uncertain as to how a 911 call had been placed from his home. After some discussion, it was determined that it must have been his cat that did it. Who let the dogs out – A call was received requesting RCMP to attend a house as the dogs needed to go outside and the door was stuck. No turkey for you – A 911 caller reported that her Thanksgiving turkey was stolen from her house. Unwanted master chef – An upset 911 caller was asking the RCMP assistance as their guest was cooking ribs in the oven. Park between the lines – Someone called 911 to report that a vehicle was parked taking up handicap parking spaces.

While these situations can be entertaining, the Saskatchewan RCMP are reminding everyone with 911 is for emergencies only. In non-emergency situations, the public is asked to call their local RCMP detachment or local police service.