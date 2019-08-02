

CTV Regina





The RCMP is reminding drivers in Saskatchewan to stay safe on the roads this weekend.

The Saskatchewan Day long weekend means more residents driving throughout the province.

"Saskatchewan RCMP are reminding all motorists to take extra care when driving, so everyone can arrive at their destination safely," Mounties said in a news release.

Over the long weekend last year, RCMP in the province issued 30 impaired driving charges.

"Impairment by drugs and alcohol results in a shorter attention span, an altered perception of time and distance, and slower reaction times," the RCMP said.

Alcohol and drugs were a factor in 36.3 per cent of fatal collisions in the province last year, according to the RCMP.

The RCMP and municipal police forces will have targeted enforcement projects throughout Saskatchewan for the long weekend.