RCMP renew call for help locating missing teen last seen in Regina

    Margaret Lagimodiere was last seen Wednesday morning in Regina. (RCMP) Margaret Lagimodiere was last seen Wednesday morning in Regina. (RCMP)
    RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in east Regina Wednesday morning.

    According to White Butte RCMP, Margaret “Maggie” Lagimodiere, who may also go by the last name Stonechild, was given a ride and dropped off near a business on Prince of Wales Drive around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

    Lagimodiere is described as five feet six inches tall and approximately 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length black hair.

    Maggie was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white jacket with a shiny hood, a knitted white toque, brown boots and a black jacket. She has a diamond tattoo on the inside of her wrist, according to RCMP.

    RCMP said there are concerns around her wellbeing.

    Anyone who has seen Lagimodiere or has any information on her whereabouts are asked to call RCMP, their local police service or Crime Stoppers.

