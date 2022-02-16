RCMP renews plea for information about missing girl believed to be with father

Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for information about the location of Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl believed to be with her father.

RCMP and Sarah’s mother, Mariecar Jackson from Regina, have released a video pleading for information that could help find the missing child, who hasn’t been seen since November.

“Sarah, I am sorry it is taking so long for mommy to find you. I will do my best. I will never give up on searching for you,” Mariecar said in the video.

Sarah’s father, Michael Jackson, is wanted for abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 52-year-old Michael’s arrest in late January.

Mariecar said her ex-husband took Sarah to an undisclosed location because he didn’t want the girl to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Mariecar has full custody of Sarah.

“Sarah shines in every room. She is in grade two and loves to read,” Mariecar said in the video.

“I hear from other parents that they love Sarah and her teachers have told me that she is a natural leader.”

RCMP said the public can help by sharing the video and telling others to do the same, as well as reporting tips to police anonymously.

“We released this video because we know it can be shared and reach a large number of people,” said Insp. Josh Graham, acting Officer in Charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, in a release.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sarah or Michael Gordon Jackson are asked to call the Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or (306) 780-5563. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).

RCMP said the criteria for an Amber Alert has not been met at this time.

