RCMP renews plea for information about missing girl believed to be with father

Sarah Jackson, 7, is believed to be with her father, Michael Gordon Jackson. (Supplied: RCMP) Sarah Jackson, 7, is believed to be with her father, Michael Gordon Jackson. (Supplied: RCMP)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UDPATED

UDPATED | Pandemic travel: Here's what experts say you need to know before you go

With the federal government relaxing some restrictive travel measures at the end of February, including the end of its current recommendation to avoid international tourism, some Canadians may now be looking for a winter getaway. Experts say planning ahead and purchasing COVID-19 travel insurance are crucial steps to avoid risks, headaches and unexpected fees.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener