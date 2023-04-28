RCMP say multiple sources gave them reason to believe Myles Sanderson was in Regina

The Saskatchewan RCMP said multiple credible sources were the reason they believed Myles and Damien Sanderson were in Regina in the hours following the mass killing in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.

Damien’s body was later found in the James Smith Cree Nation, and he was then no longer described as a suspect and became the 11th victim in the incident.

RCMP arrested Myles Sanderson on Sept. 8 near Rosthern, Sask. He died shortly after being taken into custody after going into medical distress.

Police later determined Myles was responsible for all 11 deaths and 17 injuries that took place.

An emergency alert was issued early in the afternoon on Sept. 4 that said RCMP believed the two were in the city of Regina.

It wasn’t until the evening of Sept. 6 that then Regina Police Chief Evan Bray announced they believed Myles was no longer in Regina.

However, during the RCMP's timeline presentation on Thursday, RCMP said there was no specific timeline when they no longer believed Myles Sanderson was in Regina.

“That I can’t give a specific time,” RCMP Saskatchewan Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore said when answering reporters' questions.

“That’s information that went out because we thought he was in Regina based on information we were receiving from tips,” Blackmore said.

The alert issued indicated it was believed that both Myles and Damian Sanderson were in Regina, because at that point in time, the RCMP was not aware that Damien was dead.

“We now know that at that point in time we only had one individual that we were looking for, but we have to look at risk when we receive information. We assess it to determine whether or not it’s credible,” Blackmore said.

Blackmore said at the time, the information they received that indicated the two men were in Regina was credible, which was why the emergency alert was issued.

The alert was sent out just a few hours before the annual Labour Day Classic game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“We had to look at the risk to individuals knowing that there was a large event happening in Regina. We felt it was pertinent and important we got that information out,” Blackmore said.

According to Blackmore, RCMP received hundreds of tips.

“As we’re receiving those [tips], we’re trying to analyze those and put that information out to best protect the public.”

It was later determined that Myles Sanderson was likely never in Regina in the days following the stabbings.