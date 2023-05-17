RCMP search for 3 suspects involved in robbery, forcible confinement in Yorkton

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for three more suspects following the seizure of a large amount of drugs at a Yorkton home.

The investigation began after Yorkton RCMP received a report of a robbery at a house on Myrtle Avenue on May 10.

Police determined that a man was confined in the house where he was beaten and robbed. The victim was able to leave the home and call for help.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Officers executed a search warrant on another home on Myrtle Crescent on May 13 as part of the investigation, the RCMP news release read.

In the search, police found 65 grams of illicit drugs, mainly methamphetamine with small amounts of cocaine and fentanyl.

Officers also found drug trafficking paraphernalia, knives, a machete, a baton and an imitation firearm.

Tools that were stolen in a recent string of break-ins were also found.

Two Yorkton men, a 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, were arrested at the home, according to RCMP.

Both of the accused face robbery, forcible confinement and trafficking charges.

The investigation has led to Yorkton RCMP charging 43-year-old Troy Branconnier of Yorkton, 33-year-old Desmond Henry from Regina and 36-year-old Austin Keshane from Yorkton with robbery, forcible confinement and possession of property obtained by crime.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the three men.

Troy Banconnier is described as six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and neck tattoos.

(Courtesy: Sask. RCMP)

Desmond Henry is described as approximately five foot, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on his hands and arms.

(Courtesy: Sask. RCMP)

Austin Keshane is described as approximately six foot, three inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair, which he sometimes wears shaved, brown eyes and tattoos near his ears and under his eye.

(Courtesy: Sask. RCMP)

Anyone with information on the location of these men is encouraged to contact Yorkton RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

RCMP are also investigating the origins of the stolen tools.

“If you are missing tools and can identify them, please contact the detachment,” RCMP said.