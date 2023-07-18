RCMP search for male duo after rash of break-ins across western Sask.

Sask. RCMP are on the hunt for two men following a series of possibly connected break-ins.

Police in the communities of Leader and Kindersley are investigating three similar break and enters that have occurred in the past two weeks.

The first break-in was reported on July 3 at around 5 a.m. near the Village of Leader.

According to a Sask. RCMP news release, officers received a report of an alarm at a business north of the village.

An investigation determined that an unknown individual or individuals broke into the business and stole a “sum of coins.”

Later - on July 6 – a break-in was reported at a business in Burstall.

Police learned that two suspects damaged the outside of the business, broke in and stole an ATM, cash, cigarettes and a brass till.

The ATM was eventually found west of Burstall later in the day. No cash was found inside.

According to RCMP, the suspects appear to be men.

One of them was seen wearing tight, light blue jeans and grey loafer-like shoes with white shoelaces.

The other was wearing light coloured-cargo pants with a dark sweater as well as baseball cap with glasses resting on the rim of the cap.

Both suspects had balaclavas covering their faces and were wearing gloves (possibly welding gloves).

The men were driving a black Chevrolet Avalanche.

The third incident occurred on July 15 at around 3:40 a.m. Kindersley RCMP say a break and enter was reported at a business in Eatonia.

Through an investigation – RCMP determined that a man damaged the outside wall of the business, broke in and stole an ATM and a quantity of cigarettes.

The man was wearing a face covering and light-coloured gloves that were possibly welding gloves.

The man was also driving a black Chevrolet Avalanche.

A portion of the ATM was recovered north of Eatonia by police. No cash was found inside.

“Leader and Kindersley RCMP continue to actively investigate these break-and-enters. Anyone with information, or who recognizes the vehicle or suspect, should contact their local detachment immediately by dialling 310-RCMP,” an RCMP news release read.

Information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.