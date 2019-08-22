

CTV News Regina





The Kamsack RCMP is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman from Keeseekoose First Nation.

Jamie Lee Cote, 28, was reported missing on Aug. 15.

The RCMP says she was last seen on Aug. 13. These are the sightings of her on that day:

11 a.m.: Travelling north of Keeseekoose on Highway 8

2:05 p.m.: Getting into a grey or blue minivan travelling west of Norquay on Highway 49

5:20 p.m.: In a business on Smith Street East in Yorkton

Between 6:30 and 7 p.m.: May have been seen walking along Highway 10 near Melville

Police say they received a report that a dark blue or black SUV travelling southbound on Highway 10 pulled over by a person walking on that highway carrying several garbage bags. The RCMP says it's unknown if the woman walking on the highway, believed to be Cote, got into the SUV.

Police added she may have been travelling towards B.C.

Cote is described as 5'8" tall and around 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown, wavy, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black sweat pants, and carrying a garbage bag with her belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.