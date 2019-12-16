REGINA -- After a minivan went off the road in Fort Qu’Appelle, the RCMP is searching for a second vehicle involved.

Early Monday morning police responded to a minivan that had driven off the road into a coulee off Highway 10 near the turnoff to Highway 35.

The driver was taken to safety and police discovered a second vehicle was involved.

Police are searching for a a black Chevy extended cab or crew cab truck that was towing an enclosed utility trailer.

RCMP say it is possible the driver did not realize it collided with the minivan.