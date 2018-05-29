

CTV Yorkton





Broadview RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect reportedly involved in an attempted abduction on the Kahkewistahaw First Nation.

RCMP responded to a report from a 12-year-old girl that a man in a black truck had offered her a ride from the Kahkewistahaw School shortly before 4 Monday afternoon. The girl accepted the ride and was driven near the boundary of the First Nation. The suspect stopped the vehicle after a short drive. Both the man and the girl got out of the vehicle, and the girl was able to escape and made her way back to a local business on the First Nation.

The suspect is described as Caucasian with a tall, thick build, dark brown hair, green eyes, and a deep voice. The truck is described as black in colour, clean with beige leather interior, and dark tinted windows. No make or model is known to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who may have seen a black truck travelling around Kahkewistahaw First Nation Monday afternoon to contact Broadview RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.