Less people spent the 2017 Christmas holidays driving impaired than the year prior.

New numbers from the Saskatchewan RCMP show an improvement over last year.

Between Dec. 24, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2018:

• 21 people were charged with impaired operation over .08

• No one refused a breath sample (considered the same as blowing over .08)

• Eight people received an alcohol-related roadside suspension

During the same time period last year (Dec. 24, 2016, to Jan. 1, 2017):

• 29 people were charged with impaired operation over .08

• Three people refused a breath sample (considered the same as blowing over .08)

• 14 people received an alcohol-related roadside suspension