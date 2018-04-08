

CTV Regina





Greenwater RCMP and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in an investigation involving a high-value theft in Saskatchewan.

The crime occurred between Oct. 17 and Oct.18, 2017. An unknown person allegedly stole three John Deere tractors at a local business on the 38 highway in Kelvington. The items are valued at about $46,000.

RCMP is reminding the public to report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Greenwater RCMP or Crime Stoppers.