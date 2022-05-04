RCMP seize 1kg of methamphetamine near Punnichy after report of suspicious vehicle

Punnichy RCMP seized one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, illegal cigarettes, OxyContin pills, knives and batons after stopping a suspicious vehicle near Quinton, Sask. according to a news release.

On May 1, at around noon, a suspicious vehicle was reported on a property on Highway #15, near Raymore, Sask. approximately 112 kilometres north of Regina.

The vehicle drove away, but officers later found it in the town of Quinton, Sask.

When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, it fled, and was only stopped by another RCMP unit blocking its path according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Alberta man, was arrested immediately.

The sole passenger of the vehicle, a 48-year-old Alberta man, fled the scene. He was later arrested by police at a business in Raymore after a tip was submitted to Punnichy RCMP.

Between a bag that was left at the property where the suspicious vehicle was first spotted, and another bag that was dropped by the passenger as he fled, police seized about a kilogram of illegal substances as well as several weapons.

The two accused men are facing counts of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose as well as several other charges.

The men will appear in court in Punnichy on May 10.

Punnichy RCMP thanked the public in their release Wednesday morning, for the tips sent in by concerned citizens that were instrumental in the drug seizure that took place Sunday.

“We thank the members of the public that reported the suspicious vehicle, as well as the whereabouts of one of the males we arrested,” said Cpl. Jason Collen of the Punnichy RCMP.

“Your actions helped us remove more than a kilogram of illicit drugs from the streets. This is an excellent example of the public and police working together to keep our community safe.”