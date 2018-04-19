

CTV Regina





RCMP is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday morning to update the public on the investigation into the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The bus carrying the SJHL team and a semi-truck collided on a rural highway in Saskatchewan on April 6. The crash killed 16 people on the bus and injured 13 others. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The Alberta company that owns the truck has had their safety certificate suspended by Alberta Transportation following the crash. A spokesperson for that province says the measure is standard procedure.

Police say they will not be announcing any charges at the press conference.