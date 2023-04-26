RCMP to release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings

Later this morning, Saskatchewan RCMP will release a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. last year.

CTV News will carry the news conference live online, you can watch using the player at the top of the story. The RCMP said the news coference may run for up to four hours as investigators shared what they've learned about the tragedy. It's expected to get underway at 9:30 a.m. CST.

The string of fatal stabbings on Sept. 4 left 11 dead and 18 injured, and led to an intensive four-day manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the man police say was responsible. Sanderson died after going into medical distress shortly after his arrest on Sept. 7.

The release of the timeline will mark the first major announcement regarding the investigation since October when RCMP said investigators had determined that Myles Sanderson was solely responsible for the stabbing attacks.

Sanderson's brother Damien Sanderson was initially considered a suspect in the stabbings. Damien was later found dead in a heavily-grassed area in James Smith Cree Nation, with police later determining that he was also a victim.

In the wake of the tragedy, the head of the Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore pledged RCMP would continue to investigate the killings and publicly release a timeline of the stabbing rampage.