REGINA -- RCMP in Saskatchewan are advising the public that there could be a delay in emergency services Wednesday night because of poor road conditions in parts of the province.

In a news release, RCMP said officers are reporting reduced visibility, strong winds, icy roads and blowing snow in the Kindersley and Rosetown areas.

According to the Highway Hotline, Highway 1 is currently closed from Moose Jaw to Gull Lake. There are multiple highways closed around Kindersley and Rosetown.

RCMP said travel is not recommended in many areas at this time.