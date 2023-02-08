RCMP warn of heavy ice, crashes on Highway 1 east of Regina

RCMP are warning of extremely icy conditions as crashes pile up around Regina.

“Indian Head RCMP is advising the public of extremely icy road conditions on Highway 1, especially at Wolseley,” police outlined in a news release.

“The public is advised not to travel in the area until road conditions improve. Several collisions have been reported.”

Highway Hotline reported incidents Wednesday morning near Wolseley and Balgonie.

Just before 10 a.m., police were on site at the crash west of Wolseley on Highway 1. Both eastbound and westbound lanes were reported to be affected by the crash.

“Please use extreme caution, obey all emergency personnel, reduce your speed and be prepared to stop,” a Highway Hotline post read.

Drivers travelling through Balgonie were advised to slow down for an incident near Highway 46 and Highway 364, with a four-way stop in effect in the area.