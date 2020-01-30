REGINA -- The RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down and drive for slippery conditions near Swift Current on Thursday.

Officers were called to a rollover on Highway 1 near Webb around 6 a.m. According to the RCMP, the truck slid into the ditch and rolled "because of considerable amounts of ice build-up on the highway."

There were no injuries.

The Highway Hotline says travel isn’t recommended on Highway 1 near Swift Current due to the ice.