REGINA -- Regina City Council will meet for the final time in 2020 on Wednesday, to discuss a possible McDonalds at Evraz Place, and the former Capital Pointe project site.

Council is set to decide whether to allow REAL to take on more debt and provide it with a yearly cash injection. A proposal from REAL said the pandemic has caused unexpected debts. City administration estimated REAL will need a grant of $700,000 per year to maintain operations and pay the debt.

Council will also vote on whether to grant a 40 year lease to McDonald’s at Evraz Place.

A group called Smith Street Lands Ltd. that includes lawyer Tony Merchant is asking for a partial property tax reduction on the old Capital Pointe project site at 1971 Albert St. In return, The Smith Street group proposes to pay $2,259,173.50 to cover the cost to backfill the site and the two to there years of property tax arrears. The group adds it plans to develop the site as soon as possible. The proposal said the site is not financially viable to continue being a parking lot. City administration recommends City Council deny the request

Council will also decide on whether to amend the traffic bylaw to remove the portion of 9 Avenue North from Pinkie Road to Pasqua Street as part of the Heavy and Long Haul Combination Route.

Council will look at establishing a new COVID-19 Recovery Reserve. The recommendation is to have the reserve take $14,289,000 from the federal Safe Re-Start Program funding received in 2020.

Also on the agenda for Wednesday; a possible two-year 40 per cent tax exemption for licensed nonprofit childcare centres. Council will discuss whether to approve this exemption.

A discretionary use application will be discussed, to allow the development of an existing vacant building at 3433 5 Ave. The building would include administrative offices and community and cultural hub offering Indigenous community-based programs and services.

“Design Regina: The Official Community Plan Bylaw” is on Wednesday’s agenda. Council will discuss whether to accommodate future commercial development opportunities within the “Cathedral Area Neighbourhood Plan.”

Council plans to to decide whether to provide tax exemptions to 26 non-profit groups. City administration is recommending council approve 25 of the groups.

City council will also discuss whether or not to approve a Heritage Regina application to get the “Darke Block” located at 2125 11 Ave. a Municipal Heritage Designation.